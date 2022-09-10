CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Hits $55.67 on Major Exchanges

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for $55.67 or 0.00261398 BTC on major exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $7,319.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00036253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,301.55 or 1.00013068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036532 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2020. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 78,923 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing.A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time.CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

