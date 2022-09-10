Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target Cut to C$1.90

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cormark to C$1.90 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Calibre Mining Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.10. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.84 and a 52 week high of C$1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$453.37 million and a PE ratio of 5.32.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$142.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

