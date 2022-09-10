Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CALT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $492.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.63. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
