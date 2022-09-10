Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CALT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $492.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.63. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.