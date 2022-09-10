Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.79 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.89.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.93. 2,344,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,296. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.35. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.