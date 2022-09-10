Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Canada Goose also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.11 EPS.

Canada Goose Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,420. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

GOOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 928.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 33,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $949,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.