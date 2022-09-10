Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cantaloupe Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $5.08 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $361.24 million, a P/E ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cantaloupe

In other Cantaloupe news, COO Ravi Venkatesan bought 10,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 80,583 shares in the company, valued at $390,021.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

