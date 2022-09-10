Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
Shares of CTLP stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.24 million, a P/E ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $13.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Ravi Venkatesan bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,021.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.
