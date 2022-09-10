Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.24 million, a P/E ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Ravi Venkatesan bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,021.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth $72,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 17.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

