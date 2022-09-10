Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives $219.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGEMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Capgemini from €230.00 ($234.69) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Capgemini from €235.00 ($239.80) to €217.00 ($221.43) in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Capgemini Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $36.11 on Friday. Capgemini has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

