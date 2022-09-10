Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 5.4% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $17.44 billion and approximately $983.31 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00094864 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00030642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00075377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022076 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00033316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000298 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,854,947,575 coins and its circulating supply is 34,182,044,153 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org/en/home. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

