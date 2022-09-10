Carillonium finance Trading Down 92% This Week (CAROM)

Carillonium finance (CAROM) traded 96.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Carillonium finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carillonium finance has a market cap of $31,853.72 and approximately $106,812.00 worth of Carillonium finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carillonium finance has traded down 92% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00787304 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015340 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020123 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000301 BTC.
Carillonium finance Coin Profile
Carillonium finance’s official Twitter account is @carillonium.
Carillonium finance Coin Trading
