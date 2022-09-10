Carnomaly Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $342,757.16 (CARR)

Carnomaly (CARR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Carnomaly has a total market capitalization of $342,757.16 and approximately $42,736.00 worth of Carnomaly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carnomaly coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Carnomaly has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carnomaly alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,324.07 or 0.99876187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036930 BTC.

Carnomaly Profile

Carnomaly (CRYPTO:CARR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 13th, 2019. Carnomaly’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,492,536 coins. Carnomaly’s official Twitter account is @carnomaly. The official website for Carnomaly is carnomaly.io.

Carnomaly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carnomaly creates a bilateral platform between both the crypto and the automotive industries. It will do so by providing investors, consumers and dealers with the best digital automotive trading solution on the market.With Carnomaly, every group may win — from those crypto-wise investors interested in the rebate program to the consumer looking for a local used car to the dealer searching for their next sale.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carnomaly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carnomaly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carnomaly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carnomaly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carnomaly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.