Cederberg Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Cederberg Capital Ltd trimmed its position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,631,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 744,586 shares during the period. VNET Group makes up 6.8% of Cederberg Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cederberg Capital Ltd’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $27,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in VNET Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 89,264 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,329,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,854 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in VNET Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 653,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 491,547 shares in the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

VNET Group Price Performance

NASDAQ VNET traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.59. 625,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. VNET Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.22). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

VNET Group Profile

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

