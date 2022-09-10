Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Purchased by Orchard Capital Managment LLC

Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,009,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the quarter. Century Casinos comprises about 3.4% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Casinos stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.87. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $231.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNTY shares. StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

