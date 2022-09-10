Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.69. 949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05.

