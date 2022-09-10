ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $23.10 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.03.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $658.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $48,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $145,405 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChannelAdvisor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,966,000 after buying an additional 73,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,215,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,692,000 after buying an additional 620,955 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,012,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,785,000 after buying an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 950,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.