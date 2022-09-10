Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $193.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $193.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.15.

Chevron Stock Up 2.6 %

Chevron stock opened at $159.97 on Tuesday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.64 and its 200-day moving average is $159.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 32.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,629,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,428,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 970.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $4,610,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

