Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 68,936,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,955,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

