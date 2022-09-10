Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 1,494 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Up 2.2 %

Visa Announces Dividend

NYSE:V traded up $4.49 on Friday, hitting $205.20. 4,886,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $387.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.