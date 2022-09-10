Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $99.67. 2,309,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,981. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

