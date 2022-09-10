Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,281. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

