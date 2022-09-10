Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $5.34 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 285,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,284 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Ares Capital by 16.1% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 516,711 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD raised its position in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,723,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. 2,958,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,912. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 327,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,061. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.