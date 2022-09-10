Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $6.69 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $113.27. 84,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,580. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.68.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.