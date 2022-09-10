Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CME Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $1,784,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

CME Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CME traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.48. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

