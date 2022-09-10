Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 41.0% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.70. 2,177,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,633. The firm has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.02.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

