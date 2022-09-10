Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.20. 234,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,227. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.96 and its 200-day moving average is $140.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

