Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,688 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.8% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.81. 4,129,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,209. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average of $99.19.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

