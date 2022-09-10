CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Lowered to Hold at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers lowered shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CIFI Holdings (Group) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFFHF opened at 0.33 on Tuesday. CIFI Holdings has a 52-week low of 0.33 and a 52-week high of 0.33.

About CIFI Holdings (Group)

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

