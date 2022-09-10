Citigroup Downgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $225.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $270.00.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.35.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $209.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.71. FedEx has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

