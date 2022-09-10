Citigroup Increases SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $30.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

S has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.65.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The business’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $56,576.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at $29,211,639.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,167,171 shares of company stock valued at $46,755,193 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

