Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $20.85. 41,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 41,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
