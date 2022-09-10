Collaborative Holdings Management LP Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP lessened its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,864 shares during the quarter. Beauty Health accounts for about 5.2% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Collaborative Holdings Management LP owned 0.13% of Beauty Health worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

