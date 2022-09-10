Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) PT Lowered to $5.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CYH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.77. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $15.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith acquired 200,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,777,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1,212.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 137,772 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 68,804 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.