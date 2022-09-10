Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Has $3.70 Billion Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 67.1% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC owned 2.76% of PayPal worth $3,701,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 47.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 31.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $8,132,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 109.1% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

PYPL stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $289.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.93.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

