Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Trims Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 813,738 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $123.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $558,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,541.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,700 shares of company stock valued at $88,666,140 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

