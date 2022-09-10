Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $24.17 Average PT from Analysts

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.92. Constellium has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,733,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

