Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Acquired by Plustick Management LLC

Plustick Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Continental Resources comprises 7.5% of Plustick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Plustick Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 916.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

Continental Resources stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.04 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average is $64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

