CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $61,182.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00036253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,301.55 or 1.00013068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036532 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency.Contracoin is a project of Contra Global.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.