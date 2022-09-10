Contrasting Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) & GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) and Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of GSE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of Astea International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSE Systems and Astea International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $55.18 million 0.41 $10.61 million $0.23 4.61 Astea International $27.47 million 1.69 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

GSE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Astea International.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GSE Systems and Astea International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Astea International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and Astea International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems 8.86% -28.90% -15.97% Astea International -7.77% -6.85% -12.99%

Risk & Volatility

GSE Systems has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astea International has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GSE Systems beats Astea International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Workforce Solutions segment supports project lifecycles and provides specialized and skilled talent for energy and engineering industries, which include reactor operations instructors, procedure writers, project managers, engineers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers. It markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Astea International

Astea International Inc. develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications. The company also provides FieldCentrix Enterprise suite, a service management solution that runs on various mobile devices; and integrates with customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning applications. In addition, it supports deployments in on-premise, as well as cloud environments by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture; and provides infrastructure tools and services, as well as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance services. The company's products are used in information technology, medical devices and diagnostic systems, industrial controls and instrumentation, retail/point-of-sale equipment, office automation equipment, imaging systems, fire and security, gaming/leisure equipment, facilities management, and telecommunications, and other related industries with equipment sales and service requirements. Astea International Inc. markets its products through a network of direct and indirect sales and services offices; and distributors consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and sales agents, as well as original equipment manufacturing partners. The company was formerly known as Applied System Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Astea International Inc. in 1992. Astea International Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

