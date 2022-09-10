Contrasting Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.44 billion 12.58 $488.55 million $5.91 47.08 Invesco Mortgage Capital $169.20 million 3.10 -$90.00 million ($11.32) -1.40

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

91.6% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $8.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.7%. Essex Property Trust pays out 148.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out -31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years and Invesco Mortgage Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Essex Property Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 3 8 8 0 2.26 Invesco Mortgage Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $309.88, suggesting a potential upside of 11.36%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.34%. Given Essex Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Essex Property Trust is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 25.43% 5.15% 2.46% Invesco Mortgage Capital -199.65% 22.10% 2.46%

Volatility and Risk

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

