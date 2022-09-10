Convex CRV Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,346.00 (CVXCRV)

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Convex CRV coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00005344 BTC on popular exchanges. Convex CRV has a total market capitalization of $36.40 million and $11,346.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convex CRV has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,421.47 or 0.99794888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037061 BTC.

About Convex CRV

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance. Convex CRV’s official website is www.convexfinance.com.

Convex CRV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cvxCRV is tokenized veCRV. If a user deposits CRV into Convex, that CRV is locked forever on the platform as veCRV. A tokenized version of veCRV, cvxCRV, is returned to the user at a 1:1 rate.cvxCRV can be staked into the platform to receive normal Curve admin fees one would get for staking their veCRV on Curve.fi, as 3CRV. Additionally, users staking cvxCRV will receive CRV from Convex's performance fee, as well as the platform native token CVX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex CRV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex CRV using one of the exchanges listed above.

