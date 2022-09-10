Copperleaf Capital LLC Buys 617 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after buying an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,719,000 after buying an additional 316,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,837 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,794. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

