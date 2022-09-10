Copperleaf Capital LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 76,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $421.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

