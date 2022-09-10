CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.60

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.60 and traded as low as $3.11. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 78,106 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CPS Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:CPSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.