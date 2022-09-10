Craig Hallum Cuts 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target to $8.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FLWS. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $440.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.