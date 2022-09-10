Craig Hallum Cuts 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target to $8.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on FLWS. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $440.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
