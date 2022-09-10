Craig Hallum Cuts 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target to $8.00

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWSGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FLWS. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $440.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.