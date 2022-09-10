Credit Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NTRS opened at $99.10 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $89.68 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.40.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.