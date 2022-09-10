Credit Capital Investments LLC Has $12.37 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Credit Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. CF Industries comprises approximately 11.5% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Credit Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of CF Industries worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CF opened at $103.68 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.46.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CF. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.73.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

