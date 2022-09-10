Credit Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Kyndryl Trading Up 5.4 %

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

Shares of KD stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

In other news, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

