Credit Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

Home Depot stock opened at $299.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $306.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

