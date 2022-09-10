Credit Capital Investments LLC Takes $306,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $599,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $23,959,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 19.4% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

