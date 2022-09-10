Credit Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 214.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU opened at $31.65 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

